Kriti Sanon in a pink Yousef Al Jasmi bodycon dress got us on board with the feather fever; Yay or Nay?

Most often than not pink is seen as the hue that swears by power or gracious moves. Having squashed all stereotypes, it's accepted by most people in full force from street style to parties. Kriti Sanon too doesn't seem to ban her love for pink dresses, and last night was the second time she embraced it via a feather-detailed ensemble.

The Luka Chuppi actress has cemented a style game that speaks of both comfort and elegance in spades. Having been able to interchange the roles so effortlessly, she can help you redefine the meaning of glam without having to walk a distance in the fashion department. As you trust this to be true, here’s another fabulous mini-ensemble donned by the starlet yesterday for an event. Sukriti Grover styled Kriti in a Yousef Al Jasmi body-hugging dress that came with a mesh crew-neck fabric attached to the outfit and was stunningly scintillated with the embroidered work. All hail, the gorgeous girl’s skill to wear anything so flawlessly. The winning element here was undoubtedly the feathers that sat in a curvy pattern across the neckline of the 3/4th sleeved number.

Her OOTN was accessorised with sparkly earrings and fingerings which beautified her look along with strappy silver heels from Steve Madden. Adrian Jacobs created yet another pretty canvas as he chose the neutral makeup route powered with dewy skin for Kriti. Her eyelids tantalized our hearts for it was decked up in pink shimmery pigment, volumised eyelashes, and glossy pink pout. Aasif Ahmed sealed her tresses into a high bun with tendrils that graced her face.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon: When celebs proved green shararas are endlessly loving