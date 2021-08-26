Kriti Sanon in a polka dot midi dress looked like the prettiest princess ever; Yay or Nay?

We all have that one favourite restaurant that leaves us in a puzzling state of mind as to what to order. We'd spend time twiddling our thumbs over it. A fashion junkie can probably narrate a similar story when one has to make a quick choice that will look like the person has dressed the part. Borrow style tips from Kriti Sanon to be a pro at it!

The Raabta actress takes peppy hues out for a spin when on a rotation of movie promotions, while her street style leans towards basics elevated right with a twisted top or high-waisted jeans. She sure knows what suits her best and pulls it off so fine. Just yesterday she was seen in Pink Porcupines by Aniket Satam’s red and black polka dot dress that emanated a pretty playful vibe thanks to how breezy it looked. The bandeau midi number had love written in every inch of the fabric, it came with a matching fabric belt that cinched her waist. The strapless neckline had to make a cutesy statement and so it did with gathered details that stood well. From the belt flowed the flow which looked exactly like the layered frill dress.

Her ravishing red look was styled by Sukriti Grover who trusted Christian Louboutin's heels to wrap her OOTD. It entailed black satin straps that were tied at her ankle and golden straps attached to her footwear. To beautify her look, center-parted tresses were left into lovely waves, lips were coloured in soft pink lipstick, groomed eyebrows and eyeliner that suited her outfit. Black dangle earrings and fingerings accessorised added to the appeal of her dress.

