Kriti Sanon in a printed sweatshirt and ripped jeans shows how to warm up your style; Yay or Nay?

A sweatshirt never looks basic when Kriti Sanon rocks one. There, we said it. When you picture a cute look in mind, you might have unconsciously gone like, "Oh, that's very the Adipurush actress, like." This season's fashion mandate prefers to hug every possible warm outfit and just so the law was followed by the actress yesterday. That's right, people: We're ready for the most rain-filled and gloomy day and we think it's going to be a good, fashionable one.

Spread the cool like the Shehzada star in a casual look that is easy to decipher and fun to put together. Kriti's OOTD featured a full-sleeved sweatshirt that featured a quirky graphic printed game that brought focus on Walt Disney's cartoon character, the cute Mickey mouse. It looked chic with drop shoulders, ribbed crew neck, cuffs, and hem all that looked visually appealing with multiple hues like yellow, blue, white, grey, red, and black.

Feels like fun to circle back into cosy-weather and comfy dressing right? The 32-year-old kept her look classy as she donned ripped denim pants. Blue denim stays a staple and if you've added some into your closet, know that a good and enduring investment has been made. Go on a stylish note with blue jeans that hold a praise-worthy detail, for instance, look at those slits that give an edgy definition to those hems. To go grab your favourite hot latte with your pals, look all top-notch with a shoulder bag or crossbody, anything you choose. Kriti picked her go-to Dior saddle bag and mini hoop earrings. Her hair was tied into a low ponytail and her skin's natural glow was as flawless as her peach lipstick.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani: 5 Divas who rocked 'colour of the now yellow' in kurta suits