Kriti Sanon proved that a crop top and denim is a forever staple; Yay or Nay?

A crop top is an easy-going outfit we all need when in no mood to take hours to dress up. Less drama, more fun. That’s a crop top for you in a nutshell. Whether you’re looking for a closet overhaul or not, a crop top is key. Simply translates to, looks perfect with anything on any day. Are you in the mood to pick up a new pastime? Try this DIY.

Take your old tee and give it a new look by cutting it in a straight line. Try it on and don’t blame us if this turns out to be your favourite hobby. We came across Actress Kriti Sanon’s recent pictures when she was spotted in the city looking her casual best. An advocate who is all for chic clothes showed us the fitting crop top for this season and summer. Do we guess we’re waiting for summer already?

Talent and love for fashion runs in the Luka Chuppi actor’s family, this V-neck cropped knit top was woven by her mother, Geetha Sanon. She paired this multi-coloured cozy and pretty number with high-waisted flared jeans that entailed ripped details. She wrapped her OOTD with white sneakers and a black mask which let us notice only her well-groomed eyebrows and kohl-rimmed eyes. Her wavy and dyed tresses are everything glam.

Repeat it with us: Never wipe out white outfits from your wardrobe. The Raabta actress donned a white sports bra and a white basic tee with zero buttons was layered over which was folded for that cropped curve effect. This also highlighted her midriff and she elevated it with denim joggers that got us to stare at the two white pockets with strings that were attached to her pants. She gets brownie points for the not-so-regular choice she made with the pockets that can probably store anything under the sun. Her sunnies, black mask which had her name’s first letter “K” imprinted on it, single necklace with cross multi-hued pendant, white kicks, and Saint Laurent’s Rive Gauche black tote bag with white typography got her all set to pose like an absolute rockstar always.

