Kriti Sanon proves it's chic to be in black in a halter neck top and denim pants; Yay or Nay?

Name a black outfit that fails to send us into a frenzy? If we were you, we'd fail to answer this question. It almost feels impossible to think ahead. Appropriate for any time, the hue never feels like an old slog we've parted ways with. Summer was super sultry but we found our happy, snazzy, and sneaky ways of putting black at the front and center of our everyday style. And, this monsoon, we're still looking at joyful looks to leave the gloom behind. One such to fit the bill is Kriti Sanon's latest dinner outfit.

The 31-year-old was in full head-to-toe black mode and honestly, if you were to ask us how many takes are too many with this OOTN, we can never have enough of black. Kriti was pictured with her family post dinner in a Zara wrap-style top which had a halter-neck and a V-neck. This thin strapped ensemble featured embellishments of circular beaded appliqué details that covered it up in shades of gold and silver. She kept up with the panache as the menu read chic clothes only, the diva sported the Rs 2,990 top which had an asymmetric hem with black denim skinny-fit pants.

The Luka Chuppi actress styled this look with black lace-up suede boots which are a hit accessory right now. Check style archives of your Bollywood ladies' recent looks for proofs to get you going on this track. Kriti also added a black quilted sling bag and gold accessories such as hoop earrings and double-stacked necklaces. Her hairdo bore a middle part and had a slightly poker-straight finish. The starlet's skin glowed with glossy lips, filled-in eyebrows, and eyes that looked gorgeous with kohl.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

