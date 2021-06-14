Kriti Sanon proves she’s cooler than everybody as she displays her street style in the city; Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon makes athleisure look chic and cool as she steps out in the city. Check it out

With the second wave hitting India, everything got shut down again and paparazzi were left with no one to shoot. Now that things are getting back to the ‘new normal’ we’re spotting celebrities now more than we did in the last 2 months combined. While the Bollywood actresses have let their pajamas be their best friend, they are finally stepping out and taking their trendy wardrobe out for a spin.

Yesterday, we spotted Kriti Sanon out and about in the city looking her chic best in all-white athleisure. The actress picked out a pair of white jogger pants that were a comfy yet cool choice for the day and styled it with a matching oversized graphic tee. Joggers and an oversized tee is definitely the new millennial uniform and Kriti seems to be rocking it in style.

Keeping the cool vibe alive, Ms Sanon accessorised the look with a black fanny pack and matching it with her plain black mask. She then let her straight mane down in a centre-part while her makeup-free face is what the paparazzi caught. The Luka Chuppi actress then completed her look with a pair of Nike Cortez sneakers and rounded off the athleisure look with a sporty touch.

In Spite of the simplicity of the laid-back outfit, Kriti surely managed to make it look cool. What are your thoughts about it? Would you give this look a Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

