Kriti Sanon in Puneet Kapoor Label's showed how to put the hot in a denim-on-denim look: Yay or Nay?

Something that's always been of the moment is denim. Embraced in all its glorious types, it's earned the status of a staple and timeless fabric that just feels right to swoon over at any point. In the blink of any eye, you have a statement made and such is the power of all things denim. If you totally can't wait to stay on-trend, this look right here is about chicness as it is about hitting the highest note of a mind-blowing glam.

Spell every bit of a clever look with a denim outfit or rightly so once you've replicated this look. And just like that, we happily slipped into a denim gaze fest. The Bachchhan Paandey actress is acing her movie's promotional looks. If comfort is at the top of your list as you are on a happy brunch or date mode, the starlet's latest look is just the lesson you need whether or not you're in the quest for a treat when on a style disguise. Celebrity stylist, Sukriti Grover picked out an Rs. 8,500.00 two-piece set from Puneet Kapoor Label to show us how a striking look needs to be put out.

This denim blue coordinated combo featured a strapless crop top with a corset attached, triple hooks at the center, and a reverse V-cut at the hem which made for a little show of her midriff. This was clubbed with wide-leg trousers that came with a high waist. Bring blues with a flattering taste, her square-shaped stilettos from Public Desire looked snazzy just as her gold hoop earrings and Luna dome ring from Timeless Jewels by Shveta. What's prettier than tendrils that aptly know how to frame your face and an eyeshadow game that knows a bright and beautiful game?

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

