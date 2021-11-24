Kriti Sanon put us in a monochrome mania and showed how to cosy up to leather season: Yay or Nay?

Do you feel inclined to warm yourself to everything leather? That's the mark of winter. A new season brings with it a quest for clothes that do not leave your arms and legs bare but will surely school you on how to forgo outfits that can ice you up. Yes, leaving strappy crop tops, mini dresses and skirts unattended without trench coats, boots, and puffer jackets is definitely something you wouldn’t want to try unless you are immune to the weather outside.

Here’s an attention-grabbing look that poured in as Kriti Sanon returned to Mumbai after being in London for the Ganapath’s shoot which is scheduled to debut in 2022. The 31-year-old got on board with everything black for her jet-set look. She picked out a turtle-neck top with full sleeves that had mini slits placed at its cuffs and topped this off with a leather puffer jacket that came with broad lapels, side pockets, and an in-built belt that cinched her waist. This cool-to-look at pieces were clubbed with faux leather leggings that snuggled close to the starlet’s legs.

Having mastered a very chic look, she gave us another reason as to why one would wish to call leather a wear-forever material. Here comes the hero of this airport avatar also known as knee-high leather boots. Here’s hoping you’ll swear by something as dashing as these in the next few days to come. Kriti’s overall look was a very luxe one with a matching bag with gold chain handles and a printed mask. The fashionista didn’t pay undivided attention to just her outfit, it was clear her eyebrows were done and we saw kohl that tightened her peepers perfectly. Her middle-parted sleek and dyed hair looked lovely.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

