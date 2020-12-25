Kriti Sanon is the QUEEN of adding modern touches to traditional desi looks and we have enough proof

Kriti Sanon surely knows all the right ways to pull off offbeat desi ensembles and we have enough proof! Check it out

Over the last few years, traditional desi clothing has found a whole new meaning. Now, it isn't just about anarkalis and sarees but with newer silhouettes and modern touches to classic ensembles, desi outfits have truly been reinvented. Believe it or not, this fact has surely made offbeat desi outfits extremely popular and if there's one actress who swears by them, it's Kriti Sanon. From what we've seen so far, Kriti Sanon loves her desi ensembles and makes sure to bring a touch of modernity in everything she wears. Truly defining the new age actress title!

Here are some of our favourite offbeat desi looks by the diva:

We love a gorgeous Anarkali especially when it strikes the right balance between the colour, embellishments, jewellery, makeup and everything else that goes behind a look. This stunning floor-grazing anarkali by Sukriti and Aakriti does just that! With a strapless neckline, bright orange colour and a statement choker necklace the look screams perfect in every aspect. The look is balanced in a way but with the flowy silhouette and strapless neckline, it is quite the winner!

The next one on our list is this gorgeous all-white look which is clearly a statement in its own. The actress chose for a plain white ghagra and instead of styling it with a blouse, she kept things modern and styled it with a crisp white shirt and a matching long jacket that bore large lapels. While the all-white was enough to steal the show, she styled it with layered of chunky statement jewellery that added the perfect amount of oomph to the look. With her hair left down in soft waves and juttis to go, the look is clearly our top favourites!

Ever thought of a women's version of a bandhgala? We surely have seen men pulling off the classic silhouette but leave it up to Kriti to rock it all! She chose for a black bandhgala by Rajesh Pratap Singh with a flowy silhouette and styled it with a printed ghagra underneath! Truly quite a statement-making look!

While we're at it, we cannot forget the time when she added a sporty touch to her ethnic silhouette. The actress who chose for a black kurta set made the most of the cotton ensemble by pairing it up with a matching crossbody fanny pack and a pair of white kicks!

Lastly, a statement that will go down in the books is when the actress chose a traditional silk saree in a bright pink hue and styled it with a strapless blouse. This clearly shows that she loves her traditional outfits way too much but not without a touch of modernity!

