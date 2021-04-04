Kriti Sanon is the QUEEN of bling: Lehengas to sarees: 7 times she showed us how to rock sparkles

A fan of all things shiny, Kriti Sanon can't get enough of glittery outfits. Here are some ways she added a dash of glitter to her wardrobe to amp up the dazzle!

Dressing up is something most girls enjoy. Be it to go out, lounge at home or just for no reason at all, we're almost always up for it. Nothing screams glam the way that glitter and bling does. One person who knows this all too well is Kriti Sanon. The Lukka Chuppi actress can't seem to get enough of sparkles and bling and has time and again proved that she can carry off any silhouette and style perfectly.

Our first pick is this gorgeous purple gown that she wore to a red carpet event by designer Zara Umrigar. This gown hugged her slender figure and showed off Kriti's curves with the help of its plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. A centre-parted hairdo and gold heels ensured she looked red carpet ready.

When it's not a gown, a maxi dress does the trick for the actress. Kriti looked resplendent in this maxi bodycon off-shoulder dress in a sparkly indigo blue shade. Bright pink pumps, smokey eyes and her hair pulled back made for a glam look.

Even if she can't go all-out glam with her entire outfit, Kriti tries to make part of its glitter and shine. Case in point, this shimmery silver shirt styled with high-waisted neutral pants and zebra print heels.

If it's not the top half, Kriti's skirts scream party! We love how she styled this glittery geometrical printed high-waisted skirt with a simple blue shirt and strappy stilettos.

Dresses are a win-win in any situation. For a Friday night with your girlfriends or even on a date night for when you want to go all out with your glam, take inspiration from Kriti's ruffle midnight blue off-shoulder dress. She added a belt to her waist to highlight her figure and completed the look with mesh boots.

If you thought Kriti's love for bling only included her western outfits, think again! This black glittery lehenga dazzled like a thousand suns. Over this, she sported a black full-sleeve coat to add a flair of drama to her look.

Moving on from lehengas, the diva sported a glittery saree, taking her love for bling a notch higher! Kriti looked regal in this sequin Manish Malhotra golden saree that she styled with a blouse that bore a halter neck. Her hair pulled back into a sleek bun, statement earrings and bangles added a good dose of glam to her look.

Which of Kriti's glittery looks do you like the most? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :kriti sanon instagram

