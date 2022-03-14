Kriti Sanon is a ravishing purple beauty in Atelier Zuhra's strapless ruffle gown: Yay or Nay?

On certain days we like our style to look extra and on some minimal. A little pick-me-up energy may spring to our minds often with our days looking rather bright than it was during the lockdown days. To quench away your Spring cravings, we bring to a colour that's ruling our screens and the fashion universe. Enter the humble and very pretty periwinkle. What we have today in line is the dress that can give you all the princess-y feels on your Birthday and get you to be the ultimate stunner at a party.

For an awards ceremony last night, stars showed up but not in what we see every day. It was remarkably glorious and Kriti Sanon was the diva who was quick to have our eyes hooked to her. We stood in love for a stunning strapless ensemble was on display. The Atelier Zuhra gown had lots of shine to drool over with silver embellishments on the bodice. Where's the lie when we fashion crazies say ruffles can make anybody's heart race? The Mimi starlet looked graceful as the ruffles settled in a tiered manner that also made for a high-low hem and jaw-dropping train.

A mix of white organza fabric woven with ruffles created a voluminous effect for it stood out and we just cannot get enough of its charming aesthetic. Going overboard with accessories isn't always a fabulous idea and we couldn't agree more. Just look at how these simple drop earrings in a circular shape and multiple rings completed her look. She wrapped up her look with Sophia Webster's strappy stilettos. The starlet's hair was tied into a top bun and her makeup had a glow show.

