Kriti Sanon is the REIGNING queen of Boho chic looks; 6 Times struck a chord with her contemporary style

One of Bollywood's leading actresses, Kriti Sanon has never hesitated from experimenting with her looks. Here are all of her boho looks we're crushing hard on that are perfect for summer!

When it comes to fashion, everybody wants to be ahead of their A-game. While everybody's obsessed with looking modern and chic, one diva who has managed to crack the code of how to do boho chic style right is Kriti Sanon. Always up to experiment with her looks, Kriti loves the boho vibe and has given us multiple boho looks so far. Here are our top favourites.

We love how graceful the actress looked in this Shivan and Narresh ensemble that was a mix of different patterns, prints and colours. The chiffon drape styled over a bright multicolour crop top and a pair of flared pants and heavy statement jewellery with her hair styled into messy waves.

Doing colour blocking right, Kriti aced this bright purple and yellow shirt dress with a high-low hemline. Layers of gold jewellery, beige kolhapuri slippers and her hair styled into a top knot completed this chic yet stylish look that the diva sported.

Looking her traditional best in an unusual creamy white kurta by Rajesh Pratap Singh, Kriti's outfit bore a fit-and-flare design with a high-low hemline. A pair of flared palazzo pants with a thick gold border and a statement red bindi completed the actress' polished look.

Giving the traditional Kurti a twist, Kriti Sanon draped a saree over it! The actress showed us how to mix-and-match with the two traditional outfits, making for an all-new contemporary look. A pair of white converse sneakers and braided hair was all she needed to complete her look.

For another event, Kriti gave her ethnic outfit a boho twist. She styled this colourful and printed Ridhima Bhasin number with chunky silver accessories and statement earrings while her hair was styled into messy waves. Smokey eyes and glossy lips were all she needed to add to this look.

Giving monotone dressing a new spin, Kriti picked out a simple white blouse and paired it with a high-waisted pleated skirt. A long white shirt thrown over, acted as a cover-up to this Rahul Mishra ensemble that she styled with statement silver chunky accessories, juttis and her hair styled in her usual waves.

Which of Kriti Sanon's boho looks do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut looks stellar in handloom silk Madhurya Creations saree at Thalaivi trailer launch: Yay or Nay?

Credits :sukriti grover instagram

Share your comment ×