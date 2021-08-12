Kriti Sanon repeats her white crop top and shows 2 different ways to keep it chic

It’s always a good time to take suggestions from a star who takes her style game to the next level every single time. There are days when there’s room for the brightest hues not just through her outfits but also the makeup that complements to a massive degree. That’s Kriti Sanon for you in a nutshell. What caught our attention lately is her skill to give an edgy twist while she repeats her tee.

We spotted her recently during the day in a white oval-shaped tee which was folded to make it look cropped. She wore it over a matching white sports bar and teamed it with denim joggers that entailed not-so-common attached pockets with strings in white. She made it look put together with sunnies, a black mask with her initials engraved on it, a single chain, white kicks, and one of her favourite bags Saint Laurent’s Rive Gauche black tote bag. We loved how punchy her entire outfit looked with white playing the leading role for the second time.

So, when was the first time she wore the top? She wore the Oval-shaped white top with a black V-shaped sports bra instead and skipped her pants to partner her top with a pencil black skirt that ended a little above her knee. It also bore typography at the sides of her skirt and she locked the look with a black mask and Fila sneakers.

Which style are you most likely to emulate? Let us know in the comments below.

