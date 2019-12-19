Kriti Sanon’s floral ensemble by Shehla Khan has left us divided; Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon was present at last night’s high profile event.

'Tis the season when everyone steps out to celebrate and feel merry. For Bollywood this period is all about warm gatherings, red carpet events and too many award shows. Our B'Town actors are known to be killing it at the red carpet and leave absolutely no stone upturned in putting their best fashion foot forward. Last night the who's who from the entertainment industry stepped out looking their absolute best. From to Kriti Sanon to to name a few are celebrities who attended last night's event.

Kriti Sanon like we mentioned was present at the event too. The stunner opted for for a heavily floral co-ord set by Shehla Khan. Her look included a floral crop top blouse which she teamed up with a high waisted lehenga skirt. She threw in a sheer ruffled floor length cape with full sleeves. Kriti styled her look with center parted hair with heavy curls, silver metallic eyes, deep red lips and a choker neck piece.

There's absolutely no denying that she looks stunning but her outfit is a major no. Be it the prints,the colour used, the silhouette of the outfit of the sheer cape everything falls extremely flat.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, co-starring and Sanjay Dutt. She was also seen in Arjun Patiala and Luka Chuppi earlier this year. What did you think about Kriti Sanon's outfit? Do you approve of it? Comment below and let us know.

