Kriti Sanon’s wardrobe screams ‘ultimate party girl’ and it’s time you take inspiration

Right from trendy mini dresses to satin numbers and sequin dresses, Kriti Sanon has always been obsessed with some of the most stunning outfits. While these can be worn for any evening event or a date, her wardrobe is the perfect inspiration for every girl who loves to party. Even though trendy styles can make a statement, she does balance things out with some classic pieces and here’s proof:

Blazer dresses are the new cool and Kriti Sanon has time and again showed the world how to rock them in style. Adding a trendy twist to the power silhouette, the actress picked out the blazer dress in a silver sequin while a pop of a pink belt cinched her waist to show off her curves. While the dress was a statement in its own, the actress styled it with a pair of white sneakers that added a sporty touch to the look.

Moving on to a girlier silhouette, Ms Sanon opted for a ruffled mini in the shade of midnight blue. While the mini dress and the colour already stole our hearts, the sequin embellishments added a touch of glamour to her outfit. She then rounded off the look with smokey eyes while a pair of sock boots added more to her tall frame.

If you’re someone who likes to have all eyes on you, this next look is just for you. Kriti’s strappy neon mini grabbed all the eyeballs while the matching strappy heels accentuated her long, toned legs. While there was a lot happening with the neon shade, Kriti balanced the look right while adding a casual touch with the oversized denim jacket.

If elegance is what you’re looking for, a satin dress will fit your agenda just right. With ruched, wrap details, this high-neck full-sleeved number is quite the show-stealer. Taking cues from Kriti, you can also colour-block your outfit with a pair of red heels and call it a night!

Usually black is the colour for the party season but count on Sanon to make you fall in love with pristine white hues all over again. The actress picked out a fringed top and styled it with a silver sequin skirt making the outfit party appropriate!

What are your thoughts about her style? Let us know in the comments section below.

