Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan to Kiara Advani: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

It's the day to bookmark all things fabulous. The only thing better than one look is a plus one or more of it proved Bollywood celebrities. Moments of shine, casual-tee, and cuteness became frequent sights this week and it's beyond right to declare we're ready for any kind of a party invite. That's the kind of fashion-filled days we fashionistas live for.

As we keep the Sunday tradition alive, here's how your girls revelled in a glam spirit. Take a look and tell us who dressed up the best.

Sara Ali Khan

Sequins are living it hot and in a big way. The Atrangi Re actress showed up on the red carpet dressed in a Nikhil Thampi coordinated suit set. It had a bralette, jacket, and shorts which were combined with pointed-toe pumps.

Katrina Kaif

Things to do: Eat your greens, wear them too. The Sooryavanshi actress donned a very summery Jacquemus gingham pastel green and white knee-length dress that came with full sleeves and a cut-out detail placed close to the round neckline. The diva sealed her ootd with hoop earrings and neutral-toned strappy heels.

Alia Bhatt

Keep it cool has been the RRR starlet's mantra for life. Her recent jet-set look defined luxe via two things her Balenciaga printed oversized shirt and Celine tote. She styled it up further with black denim shorts, sunnies, and white fleecy flip-flops.

Disha Patani

Hey there, Purplicious girl! The Malang actress rocked a David Koma lilac cami dress that featured a plunging neckline and a crystal embroidered applique detailed flower at the hem. She wore the bodycon number like a bombshell with circular earrings, a mini arm candy, and holographic details.

Nora Fatehi

The adjective "Hottie" doesn't exist without this Kusu Kusu girl. The dancing diva looked divine as the gown was a blissful show of beads placed in a scalloped pattern. This full-sleeved number came with a turtleneck and side-cut outs. Shimmery pumps kept her day's look shining a little too bright.

Kriti Sanon

Where's the lie when we say sequins are always up to some magic? Pretty pink mode, activated! This halter-neck gown was heavy on sequins by T SKAFF and entailed a halter-neck detail and a thigh-high slit. She sealed up her look with diamond danglers, a statement ring, and ankle-strap stilettos.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

No day is ever not nice to play dress-up with your man. This notable couple-style done in desi getups has our hearts. The duo opted for a sherwani and a Sureena Chowdhri's chanderi silk pink kurta set.

Kiara Advani

Summer without cut-out dresses is the most incomplete ever. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress is riding big on this trend. From denim co-ordinated set to red and silver cut-out both mini and maxi dresses, she's had a week chock-full of maximum oomph.

Malaika Arora

The one who's a regular at making our eyes stop and stare at her fashion game, Mala was seen playing showstopper recently for Asra at a fashion show. Her red lehenga set featured a bustier embroidered blouse with a halter-neck detail and leg-of-mutton sleeves. She wore this like a queen with a lehenga skirt that consisted of a Mughal-inspired design. Who needs a dupatta when you have everything fabulous placed here?

Tara Sutaria

Give me some black, give me some white or just give me both. The answer is easy to guess with this satin full-sleeved crop top and an animal printed mini skirt. Styled with hoop earrings and pumps, Heropanti 2 actress you’re the definition of a fashion queen.

Shanaya Kapoor

Colours coupled with white equals the best lewk served. Miss Kapoor’s colourful crop top with a drawstring looked its chicest when paired up with cargo pants, sneakers, jewellery, and a Bottega Veneta bag.

Whose look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

