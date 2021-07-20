Kriti Sanon to Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt: 5 Times Gen X celebs showed the world how to do street style right

While red carpet dressing was always a thing, celebs have taken things a notch higher and now, no matter where they’re headed to, you’ll always see them making a fashionable statement. Right from picking up flared jeans to making a statement in co-ord sets,, the Gen-X stars have always made sure to set major style goals and here’s all the proof you need:

Kriti Sanon

We’re not sure if it was a grocery run or a visit to the salon, but the actress did manage to look her fabulous best. She picked out a plaid co-ord set and styled it with a neutral toned tee that showed off her toned midriff. Now, instead of wearing a shirt like one usually would, she chose to make a statement by tying up the sleeves in the front.

Sara Ali Khan

Making street fashion look good, Sara Ali Khan picked out an easy yet chic denim jumpsuit that made a statement. The collared number was styled with a pair of white sneakers that added a sporty touch while a cap and matching mask rounded off her look.

Tara Sutaria

Keeping the ‘model chic’ vibes alive, Tara picked out a pair of blue flared jeans with ripped details around the knees. She styled it with a printed strappy tee while picking out a pair of sneakers to complete her look. Shoulder bags are her latest obsession and we approve!

Talking about street style, Khushi Kapoor has been rocking it like a pro. The starkid picked out a pair of faux leather pants and a black strappy tee for a dinner party in the city. With sneakers and a shoulder bag, she aced the look like a true fashionista.

Making a pair of simple baggy jeans look good, Alia Bhatt styled it with a knotted white crop top as she stepped out in the city. With her hair down in soft waves and transparent heels to go with it, the actress made the classic combo look fabulous.

