Kriti Sanon to Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday: When celebs picked BRIGHT neon outfits for their desi looks

Celebs have often resorted to desi neon outfits to make a statement and here’s proof. Check it out

Desi outfits are always some of the most stunning ones and as they say, a girl always looks truly beautiful in a traditional outfit and it’s clearly true when it comes to these divas. Neon is a colour that ensures all eyes are on you and these celebrities know it perfectly well. So, here are the top times actresses picked out hues of neon for their desi outfits.

has always been someone who sticks to her muted colour palette but in the past few years, things have changed. This bright pink lehenga came quite by a surprise and when styled with minimal elements and flawless makeup, it’s bound to make a statement.

Ananya Panday is next on our list who not once but twice picked out a neon green hue for her desi outfits, First, she picked out a bright lehenga set by Amit Aggarwal that was quite an unconventional choice and next, she chose for a muted sharara that made her look like the perfect ‘desi kudi’.

While talking about desi kudi, we cannot miss out on Kriti Sanon’s sharara set that stole the show like never before. With a braided hairdo, flawless glam and the perfect amount of contrasting colour on the outfit, this desi look stands to be in our best dressed lists.

Last but not the least, we have Sara Ali Khan who picked out a strappy kurta and styled it with flared sharara pants. With her hair down in soft waves and the colour enough to do the talking, Ms Pataudi rocked every bit of the outfit like a pro!

Who do you think rocked the neon hue the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

