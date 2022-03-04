Kriti Sanon is a saree girl who showed how to slay in Anita Dongre and Manish Malhotra creation: Yay or Nay?

If there's one thing even the faint-hearted would agree is that sarees know how to build a love affair. With spring having clocked in, we're more than stoked to look the fashionable part in the most classy way. Have you come here for some vibrant inspiration? We'll make your stay here for more striking reasons. Whether you want floral prints or some alluring bling details, you'll just be thankful that these three sarees exist. Let's say you're ready to hit snooze on ensembles that no longer woo you?

Kriti Sanon has been the ultimate fashion girl who knows how to exactly favour the right amount of comfort and do jaw-dropping looks right. She's currently promoting her upcoming movie Bachchhan Paandey and we love how desi style has stood a chance. What's not perfect about starting your day with colour as envious as green? Mixed with the bliss of colourful floral prints and beaded tassels attached to her pallu's border, her Swan Swong saree set from Anita Dongre can make for the most magical sight. Made with sustainable fibers, she wore this pretty flowy number that was worth Rs. 70,000 with a sleeveless blouse and Meera jhumkas and Zoya Kundan ring from Blissful by Pooja Shah.

When summer is on your mind, you're bound to think of the tropics. So, here's an orange treat! The Rs. 70,000 Magic Magpies saree set brought a burst of floral prints and stripes. This Anita Dongre saree too entailed beaded tassels and looked put together with a matching sleeveless blouse that had a cutesy back tie-up detail. Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover sealed off the look for the starlet with Fizzy Goblet's kolhapuris and jhumkas from Aquamarine Jewellery.

Don't want to break up with sheer sarees? We won't give you a reason to! Clad in a custom-made Manish Malhotra saree, it was chock-full of sequins and border beautified with mini beads. She paired her saree with a halter-neck blouse that made for a deep-back look. Silver jhumkas and a bunch of rings wrapped up her day's look. Every detail here makes it so fit to be worn to cocktail parties.

Which saree has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

