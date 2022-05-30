Kriti Sanon in Seema Gujral's lehenga set is a glowing desi queen in black; Yay or Nay?

Summer pastels are sitting above everything else in every fashion book but we're here for a black-on-black look forevermore. In case you missed it, a black ensemble is a surefire winner no matter what the order of the day, say, an event asks for. Has anyone ever told you don't wear this hue to a wedding? Make no space for that negativity to sneak in because you know a hot serve begins and ends here. Go on, glam up with another lehenga because you'll know what looks fabulous together (wink, wink). Inspiration by Kriti Sanon follows.

Tell us you've noticed that the Bachchhan Paandey actress is currently marching sartorially towards the desi route. For starters, do you remember the Shivan & Narresh pastel pink sharara set? And the most recent, the spectacle was in a Seema Gujral three-piece black brick lehenga set. A true diva, she was styled by Sukriti Grover in a head-toe-black look for Dinesh Vijan’s sister’s reception.

From the Tuscan Summer collection, this Rs. 144,000 attire had a strappy bralette-style blouse paired with a high-waisted skirt. Crystal beaded embellishments were spread elegantly on all these in brick-shaped patterns, some broad, some small. An organza dupatta too looked gorgeous and complete together. Fit for a reception, you can style it with accessories as seen here. For footwear, opt for juttis that are as striking as your outfit. Kriti Sanon rocked Coral Haze's heeled and embroidered one.

The 31-year-old's jewellery too sparkled and stood out as she wore Tuula Jewellery's rings and a lariat necklace. Kriti's ethnic look was rounded off on a beautiful note with a middle part and wavy hairdo, kohl-rimmed eyes, glossy neutral-toned lipstick, and silver shimmery eyeshadow.

Is this look a YAY or NAY?

