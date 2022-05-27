Kriti Sanon in Shivan & Narresh pastel pink sharara set is all things pretty and picture-perfect; Yay or Nay?

There's an overload of weddings and the very summery heat doesn't necessarily cooperate well to put up with our heavy outfits. And, the hallmark of an ethnic ensemble is to do no wrong for it holds a charm that keeps on giving. Call us fans, or simply make peace with the fact that we can't do a killer wedding guest look without a trusted staple. Well, today's fashion class isn't about getting you to be seriously impressed again with the most counted on lehengas.

Admirers of all things chic fashion, here's a pastel ensemble at the ready. We now no longer look at what's done over and over again because our current crave has much to do with sharara sets. With pretty hues being pinned on mood boards a little more than usual, this is all you need to look extra radiant.

Yes, where there's a pink, there is us in gape mode. We said it. We woke up to Kriti Sanon's latest desi look as showcased and architected by Sukriti Grover. The hands that aced at styling up the Bachchhan Paandey actress. She donned a Shivan & Narresh two-piece colour coordinated set which brought elegance in a knee-length kurta with a plunging neckline and puffed sleeves.

It's a creation of cuteness overload with the embellishment of floral white sequin accents that occupied much space on the attire and left no corner incomplete. It also had sparkle smeared in a striped pattern. The pearl tassels attached to the hem and cuffs, give it all the royal vibe. For when you fancy a subtle show of your midriff, this sheer number can be a marvellous pick. Styled with matching sharara bottoms with a high waist, the combo looked complete.

Moving onto the accessories, this look personified details exceptionally. From multiple rings, stacked pink bangles, a studded necklace with pearl detailing, and maang tikka, Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous. Monochrome pink makeup and a ponytail kept her look strikingly wowza.

Is this desi look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

