Kriti Sanon in Shivan & Narresh white lehenga set makes a divine desi style move; Yay or Nay?

A lehenga has always been the boss of ethnic style. Come to think of it, does it ever try hard to make us look ready for every celebration? Effortlessly wow is its name. With the power to enliven any moment of our day, this eternally-loved ensemble can blindly cross expectations to make us stand out. As its domination in our closet continues to reach its peak, here's what we call could be a soothing add-on. Kriti Sanon has always had a glam run with desi outfits and her most recent in white is the flex we need.

The Bachchhan Pandey actress headed to her school friend's wedding yesterday clad in an immaculately designed lehenga. In its monotone perfection, the Shivan & Narresh attire featured a full-sleeved embroidered blouse with a V plunging neckline. It was also detailed with mesh-like embroidery and a ruched hem which gave it a whole alluring definition. This was teamed with the designer duo's flared skirt which entailed floral applique and matching skein work.

Further teamed with a dupatta that had similar striking details just as her lehenga, Sukriti Grover styled the wedding guest with an uncut Kundan necklace and rings which put her look together. Kriti has proved to us again that she's the master of desi looks with this fuss-free and no OTT take. Her hair was styled sleek and left down. The star's eyes sparkled and were beautifully defined with black kohl and pink glossy pout. You can style yours with a clutch and matching stilettos, anything that comforts your feet well. Say sneakers too!

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

