Kriti Sanon in an off-shoulder Safiyaa jumpsuit nails a monochrome look; Yay or Nay?

What's cooler than a jumpsuit? One more jumpsuit. Don't we all agree the same? Monsoon serves as a clear reminder that a bright sky isn't a thing of every day but summer has left behind something trendy, comfortable, and unforgettable we called the 'classic jumpsuit'. If you aren't a jacket and boots person, we got you, and trust us with a good reference. The upside of a one-piece ensemble is that it takes minimal time for you to look dressed and is a winning alternative to all the minis that had your heart fully flattered last season. Party dresses, shorts, and skirts are longer opted for but here's something for you to get any event started featuring Kriti Sanon's recent look.

Looks like rainy days have no good reason to bid goodbye to the monochrome trend and to say it's not going anywhere is just so right. Celebrities are giving these timeless hues the attention they deserve. Give it up for the Bhediya star's off-shoulder jumpsuit picked up from Safiyaa. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she proved it's only time for hot days ahead.

This single black takayama jumpsuit featured a tight-fitted bodice and flared trousers which deserve massive showing off thanks to the elevated ivory sleeves and cape attached to it which gave it a modern appeal with the trail that had slits and touched the ground. It had cute fabric buttons placed at the back and was rounded off with white sparkly studded circular earrings and pointed-toe pumps. Her sleek hairdo was styled into a top bun and a wavy tendril was left on one side. Kriti's dewy makeup consisted of a pink glossy pout, mascara-laden eyelashes, and a blend of black and pink eyeshadow combined to wrap up her look for the night.



Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

