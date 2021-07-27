Kriti Sanon showed us how to primp up our colour game in a tie dye co ord set; Yay or Nay?

Talk tie-dyes to us! That’s the only language we know for a while now as we see it almost everywhere from work meetings to brunch and birthday parties. That’s what our days are all about and it seems like celebs are loving it all without any complaints. Who wouldn’t love a little cut-off time from monotone outfits? We all want that change and a mix of colours. While these are available in tees, dresses, and co-ord combos, you should try them all because tie-dye ensembles might not leave us soon.

B-town’s glam queen, Kriti Sanon was seen in a tie-dye set last evening at the Maddock Films Office ready to kick-start her pre-birthday celebration. As she turned a year older today, we take a trip back to her latest look in an Appapop three-piece number that featured a motley of pretty hues. Sukriti Grover picked out a crop top and a mini skirt with buttons to style it up with a shirt jacket that entailed flap pockets and buttons.

The Dilwale actor’s jacket looked weather appropriate and was left unbuttoned for the crop top to be visible. She rolled up her sleeves to give a chic spin to the full-sleeved jacket. To complement her separates, she groomed her eyebrows, opted for kohl-rimmed eyes, wore a lipstick that twinned with the pink in her outfit, and tied her hair up into a messy knot that left a few strands of tendrils to frame her face well.

Her OOTD was aptly elevated with minimal accessories like silver huggie earrings and stacked finger rings. We didn’t fail to notice the mini evil-eye detail on one of her rings. She very much needs it, right? And, her uber-cool white kicks with holographic shades has our heart yearning for this pair big time.

