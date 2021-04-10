Kriti Sanon shows off her colourful tracksuit at the airport as she lands in style; Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon joins the tracksuit bandwagon as she picks out a colourful tracksuit for her travel. Check it out

While celebs are making sure to look chic with their layered outfits and trendy looks, airport looks have become extensively comfortable. Celebrities have now ditched their heels for sneakers and while there are a few who still manage to step out of the box, actresses are now making a practical choice. Tracksuits on the airport have become a staple and Kriti Sanon’s latest look serves enough proof!

The actress who landed in the bay looked fashionable yet comfy in a colourful tracksuit by Nike. She picked out a pair of comfy joggers that bore different coloured patches on each leg; one yellow and one blue. Adding to it, the Luka Chuppi actress styled it with a matching hoodie with the same design elements. White, blue and yellow were used in different patches for the sleeves, front and back. While the idea of patchy details seems like a funky one, it did manage to go extremely well together and gave the look a trendy twist.

While the tracksuit was a statement in its own, the actress styled it with a pair of white high-top sneakers to add a sporty touch to the look. Matching her kicks was her white mask that covered most of her face while a mask chain worked as a trendy accessory to elevate the look. The actress chose to go makeup-free while leaving her mane down to flirt with the wind.

We think the look was a trendy yet practical choice for the airport, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

