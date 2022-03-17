Kriti Sanon shows off her slender frame in a ruched bodycon dress & Sophia Webster butterfly heels: Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon's first film of the year, Bachchaan Paandey is all set to hit screens tomorrow. The actress who had two mega hits on OTT platforms last year with Mimi and Hum Do Humare Do, is all set to take the big screen by storm alongside Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

The 31-year-old star has been giving us one look after another while promoting her film. For the premiere of Bachchhan Paandey, Kriti hopped on to the ruched dress bandwagon and picked out a pastel blue bodycon number with a sweetheart neckline by Rare London, that hugged her slim frame. The actress paired this with statement butterfly Sophia Webster heels.

To add some glamour to the look, the actress sported a pair of statement gold hoop earrings and a matching ring to add some sparkle and shine to her look.

Kriti's makeup was au naturale as always. Concealer to blur her imperfections, filled-in brows, defined eyes, glossy pink lips and cropped locks styled into easy face-framing waves completed the diva's premiere look.

While Kriti's recent promotional looks for her film have been questionable, this strapless Rare London dress was simple and did full justice to her. We think this outfit would be perfect for brunch!

