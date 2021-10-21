Kriti Sanon shows how to colour your day BLUE TIFUL in a strapless tie dye gown by Line Tribe; Yay or Nay?

With all festive ready outfit inspiration guides sliding into your screens constantly, it will be a thing until December. That being said, we haven't forgotten about the birthday and dinner parties you've been asked to check-in at. How about a gown that speaks of current runway trends and looks gorgeous at first sight? Check this out.

Celebrity Stylist Sukriti Grover is in the spirit of not just the season's favourite but the all-time revered Tie-dye fashion. Having it down pat, she picked out a white and blue gown for Kriti Sanon who is up and slaying looks every day for Hum Do Hamare Do movie's promotion. Sitting like a doll, she gleamed pretty as her abstraction gown complemented her features.

This strapless aqua tie-dye number featured a hand ruched corset that brought the oomph to the fashion table and so did the neon green contrast panels that ran in curvy patterns. The dress was split in two, a bodycon and a tired detail in chiffon fabric which was closely attached. It made for a breezy look that’s ideal when you want to step on the dance floor and get those moves on. Her blue butterfly earrings, fingerings, and neon green stilettos rounded out her look. If the sea goddess had a name, it would be Kriti Sanon.

Adrian Jacobs is never the one to play it boring for vibrant colours is something that he approves of often. He created yet another catchy canvas. Look at Kriti’s eyes, they made for an electrifying statement. A highlighter game so strong had more details that reigned stunning with a pink pout, eyebrows groomed, and eyes painted with dual shades of purple and blue. The 31-year-old actress’ mane was brushed to form the center-parted hairdo that had those soft waves ready to steal some attention.

