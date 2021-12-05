Kriti Sanon shows how to elevate your back to work style with a brown pantsuit: Yay or Nay?

Taking a pantsuit to work is a style that'll never grow old. There may exist many alternatives to this set but what could speak of power dressing better? It delivers a polished look in less than a minute without you having to do the extra styling. Make a monochrome choice and you're done for the day. Can't wait to head back in something that's always on the spiffy side of fashion?

If a statement-making look is so your thing, Kriti Sanon's all-brown look will surely steal your heart. You can totally wear this fail-safe outfit for life and make people talk about it for how glorious a look you'll roll out. The Leo girl was styled by Sukriti Grover as she chose to keep the starlet's look utterly sophisticated and chic. The chocolate brown blazer brought lots of warmth and a dressed to the nines vibe, this was layered over a V-neck brown top which was tucked inside the straight-fit trousers that matched her well. Kriti's blazer came with three-quarter sleeves and side flap pockets.

Kriti’s OOTD was heavily accessorised sans necklace but with gold circular stud earrings and finger rings placed on both her hands. Double-strapped heels helped to completely and strikingly wrap up her look together. The actress had her hair pulled back and tied into a loose knot with tendrils that complemented her features. The 31-year-old star’s makeup consisted of kohl-rimmed eyes, defined eyebrows, and lips coloured with a hint of orange and red.

Is this look a YAY or NAY?

