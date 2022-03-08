Kriti Sanon shows how to keep your spring style lit in floral and shimmery sarees: Yay or Nay?

It's a fresh and new season. We smell spring and isn't now the time when your sartorial brain is on a major scout for a silver lining? Floral is a given favourite and sightings of this print will be on the rise even after summer steps its foot in and what's equally praiseworthy and should be totally inescapable is a jolt of shine. Here are two references that will get your desi mode pumped up

Kriti Sanon is currently promoting Bachchan Pandey and her desi looks are just so very impressive. To lead the ethnic way of nailing your glam right, start with the fail-proof print we also refer to as flower print. Let nobody tell you that red is a done and dusted hue, after all, there's nothing that can truly and effortlessly challenge its charming aesthetic. Here's the hue garnering more attention again as the starlet wore its prettiness via a saree. It bore colourful roses that were big enough for one's eyes to notice and also lace embroidery that sat as borders. She teamed this with a sleeveless blouse that matched her attire and her OOTD was accessorised with mini silver jhumkas, multiple rings, and roses that gorgeously complemented her knotted hair bun. The 31-year-old's makeup was just so dewy, lips so pink, and her eyes were so beautiful with black eyeliner.

Another glorious sight we could totally get used to was the blue-tiful saree we can't stop loving. It knew no limits of how alluring it can get for it was stunningly smeared with shimmery sequin details and it also looked quite like a splash of colour play. She wore this glistening attire with a baby blue deep neckline sleeveless blouse. Her middle-parted partially wavy hairdo wasn't the only thing that had us swooning. Kriti's tear-drop earrings and shiny rings were just as marvellous. Smokey-eye makeup and her pink pout were such a striking statement move.



Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

