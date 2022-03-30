Kriti Sanon shows how to keep your style short and hot in a bodycon dress and sweater: Yay or Nay?

Summer has rightly brought a reminder for us to have a reunion with mini dresses. Skipping any moment of glam is something we see as a thing of the past because we're currently yearning for a catch-up with sexy dresses. All the colourful dresses are dominating and wanting to be the girl in monochrome is all we can think of. Also as a bonus, we have a little something from winter fashion and we'll show you how to squeeze it into your look this season.

The Bachchan Pandey actress was photographed in the city today as she stepped out for a work meeting. Let the sun make its appearance and you go on with a hot show. In Kriti Sanon's hands it was possible, so here's how to emulate the same. The starlet picked out a sleeveless mini dress in a chocolatey shade that did all the glam talking and to make it look extra flattering she added a ribbed knit sweater in a sand brown hue which came with front twisted detail. Feeling the heat, already? Slide one sleeve down just as the fashion queen did while you have the other pulled up.

The 31-year-old styled these with her Rs. 1.69 Lakh Fendi bag designed with jute and leather. It also had a detachable shoulder strap and had the brand logo embroidered on it. To match her bag, she also gave Chanel's black tinted sunnies a vote. Kriti's dyed hair was tied into a knotted bun and she wore neutral-toned lipstick to nail her look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

