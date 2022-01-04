Kriti Sanon shows how to stay snug to an ASOS jumper and Dior's saddle bag looks simply wowza: Yay or Nay?

The winter chill seems to be indefinitely active. But, little does it know we have clothes to keep us feeling our warmest like jackets, trench coats and sweaters are the ones we refer to as timeless pieces. If you think these look uninteresting, go for happy and quirky prints, isn't this the energy we all need at the start of a New Year? In 2022, let your style and outfits embody all the makings of comfort, chic and cute elements.

With this inspiration, you'll never say you weren't ready for winter fashion. We all love options but with black around, it somehow manages to make us forget the rest of the colours. Kriti Sanon put out two adorable throwback pictures today that are so full of glamour. It dates back to when the starlet was right outside MiMi Mei Fair restaurant, London for the movie shoot of Mimi.

She picked out Native Youth's jumper from ASOS that costs approximately Rs 3,879.23. This crew-neck black knit number entailed dropped shoulders, ribbed trims, and bore a smiley print in blue. The 31-year-old styled this with a black trench coat with an asymmetric hem and leggings.

Kriti got the game of make-heads-turn right with her knee-length faux leather boots and Dior's brown saddle bag with a 'D' stirrup closure in gold. This luxe look truly saw the light of the day with her center-parted tresses left open with waves that complemented her minimal makeup. The Luka Chuppi star's outfit can be your travel or shopping fit.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Microblading : The 'fake it till you make it' buzzy beauty technique for the love of defined eyebrows