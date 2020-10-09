Kriti Sanon shows us 5 different and fuss free ways to style a simple shirt 

Bored of styling your shirts in the same old way? Kriti Sanon can't get enough of shirts and has styled them in multiple ways, showing us how to give a new twist to our old outfits. Take a look!

At one point, every person gets tired of looking at the same outfits in their closet. This is when shopping sprees happen. Little do we realise that there are so many outfits that can be reused and worn in different ways, making them look new all-together!

One staple in every girl's closet is a comfortable and chic shirt that you can't really go wrong with and can be styled in multiple ways. If there is one diva who knows how to ace this, it is Kriti Sanon. Take a look at the 5 different ways Kriti has styled shirts and get inspired!

The simplest way to style a shirt is to wear it as it is and top it off with accessories. Kriti styled a chiffon white shirt with distressed jeans, sneakers and oxidised earrings for a casual look that is difficult to go wrong with.

If your shirt is long enough to pass off as a dress, there is no better way to style it in summers! We love how the actress styled her oversized shirt with basic white sneakers to pull it off as a dress.

When you want to jazz things up, let your beloved shirt come to the rescue yet again. Kriti styled a simple denim shirt with a high-waisted jazzy mini skirt that could pass off for a brunch/party look when styled with stilettos!

For a casual look, pick out your favourite check shirt and twist it into a knot in the front. Kriti paired her red and navy shirt with blue bootcut jeans and slides for a casual look.

Another fuss-free way to style a basic shirt is to layer it up! Kriti picked out the same navy and black shirt that she knotted up to make for a chic look, to sport over a simple tee and distressed denims at the airport! A mix of comfort and style to make for a cosy outfit.

There you have it, five different ways to style a shirt courtesy, Kriti Sanon. Which way do you prefer to wear your shirt? Comment below and let us know.

