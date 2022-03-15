Kriti Sanon shows us how to add glam to your formal wear with blazer dresses

A blazer dress exudes an aura of class, charisma and confidence. It works wonders for a daytime as well as a nighttime outfit, especially if you want to juggle between a business meeting and a night out. It looks stylish on any occasion and is bound to make heads turn. Kriti Sanon is the ultimate Queen when it comes to acing formal wear looks. She most definitely loves the concept of blazer dresses and also inhibits all the charisma and glam to pull them off!

Kriti Sanon took the blazer dress trend up a notch as she stepped out wearing a blazer romper from the brand, Hiro. The double-breasted number featured fabric buttons, double pockets, and a broad belt that cinched her waist. Curated with shoulder pads and full sleeves, the rose dust outfit clearly made Kriti stand out. The Bachchhan Paandey actress completed the look with brown sunnies, a chain-link neckpiece, a silver chain, and sparkling rings. She added the perfect finishing touch with transparent strappy stilettos teamed with a locket ankle chain.

Kriti Sanon added a modish spin to her formal wear as she chose an olive green blazer dress from Alula that featured waist cut out details, plunging neckline, shoulder pads and a wrap style slightly asymmetric skirt. The mini dress had a formal tone with its power dressing elements but also bore a modish spin with contemporary details. The bottom half also featured buttons in a diagonal style and flap pockets. She decked up the look with trendy accessories including multi-layered chains, chunky metal rings, and matching hoop earrings.

The young actress jumped into the blazer dress bandwagon and took it up a notch! She opted for a shimmery silver oversized blazer dress with rolled up sleeves by Deme Love. Kriti added a pop of colour to her outfit by adding a bright pink belt around her waist. She paired the look with white sneakers and chunky silver rings that flawlessly completed her attire.

Which blazer dress by Kriti Sanon is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

