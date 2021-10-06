Kriti Sanon shows what it means to be SASSY in a denim jumpsuit by Do Nuts Honey; Yay or Nay?

There's never a dull moment with Kriti Sanon. Ever since the promotions of Mimi began, she has been blessing our feeds with bright and peppy colours. Her style has evolved drastically and we constantly find ourselves taking notes. And only yesterday, the teaser of her latest film 'Hum Do Hamare Do' dropped on a streaming platform that will get its official release on Diwali. So it is better to brace ourselves with a whole new promotional wardrobe that Kriti has to offer.

Since jumpsuits have been on our radar for quite some time, this latest look of the Luka Chuppi actress is quite a steal. And that too in denims. Thus on a boring Wednesday, Kriti gave us serious style lessons on how to wear the denim jumpsuit. Her stylist, Sukriti Grover put her in a pipe tube jumpsuit from the label, Do-Nuts Honey. The strapless outfit featured white vertical stripes along the length of the outfit and across the chest. It also bore a fabric belt for fastening at the waist. The fitted bodice and the bell-bottoms accentuated her legs. She paired her ensemble with white pumps matching the stripes.

In the accessory department, she kept it minimal with her small gold hoop earrings and stacked funky rings. Retaining her hair in a neat mid-parted ponytail, she added a quirky touch to her makeup with a white eyeliner.

A neutral base, filled-in brows, soft pink eyeshadow smudged along the lash line, and blushed cheeks completed her look. Kriti opted for nude lips and let her chic outfit do all the talking.

So did you like her new look? Let us know in the comments.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma proves she is the ULTIMATE cool girl in a striped tee and baggy jeans; Yay or Nay?