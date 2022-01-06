Kriti Sanon to Shradhha Kapoor: 5 Celeb approved ways to give winter a spiffy spin with puffer jackets

Puffer jackets are quilted winter jackets that allow for the retention of warm air. These come in different types hooded, cropped and even trench-coat like puffers. It adds volume to one’s figure and is something that’s quite popular within winter outdoor sports communities and among celebrities, though it's not as commonly seen as bomber jackets making it a little more special and class-specific. Puffer jackets are definitely a cool style to sport this season and here are 5 celeb-approved ways to rock the puffer jacket style.

Shraddha Kapoor

The Ek Villain actress rocked a full-sleeve knit bodycon maxi dress in an olive green shade that was teamed with a caramel brown puffer jacket. The cropped jacket went well with the colour palette of her earthy look. A wore lace-up boots over her black leggings and completed her jet-ready look with a customised puffer tote bag with her initial S printed on it and a pair of beaded bracelets.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s neon green cropped puffer jacket was a trend that didn’t last long but is sure to come back. Neon shaded puffer jackets was a trend in the early 2000s, during which popular hip-hop artists began dressing in large jackets. The Mimi star teamed her flashy jacket with blue skinny jeans, a shawl around her neck, a casual tee, a grey beanie and black gloves. She looked perfectly ready for the chilly weather!

Tara Sutaria

The millennial star Tara Sutaria chic look riding the bike in a white puffer jacket, blue high-waisted jeans and a black tee gives classy, sassy vibes that we love. She elevated her look with a cool pair of tinted aviators and channelled rider-girl vibes sitting on that bullet bike. She left her sleek hair open and rounded off the look with subtle makeup.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shared drool-worthy pictures from her New York vacation with her friends and was seen clad in a peppy pink puffer jacket. She paired the uber-cool jacket with a pink tee and black joggers and knee-length boots. Adding a few winter accessories, Sara elevated chic style with an elegant scarf, black sunnies and earmuffs.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has managed to find a way to look cool while staying warm in her statement-making gold puffer jacket. The bold metallic puffer coat by Hunter Original was teamed with black ripped jeans and ankle-high boots. A bold pair of sunglasses from Pared Eyewear and her offbeat hairdo in curls gave her winter-ready look a high-fashion twist.

Which diva’s puffer jacket style do you like the best? Tell us in the comments below.

