Kriti Sanon slays in a ruched blush pink mini dress from Revolve; YAY or NAY?

The resplendent Kriti Sanon has been a charmer ever since she stepped foot into this industry. She has left us all in awe not only with her amazing performances but also with her fashion picks.

The astonishing diva has inspired young fashionistas with her on-duty as well as off-duty looks. She has always made heads turn in her direction with her outfits. The Raabta actress carries her outfits with utmost grace and charisma.

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself from her latest photoshoot dressed in a blush pink mini dress that will make the perfect OOTN for a Saturday night with your girlfriends or a dinner date with your beau! The ensemble was from the shelves of the fast-fashion label Revolve.

The dress is called the Camille Drape Mesh Dress and costs around Rs. 5,415 approximately on the Revolve website. The phenomenal dress featured a bodycon silhouette that accentuated her svelte frame, it was adorned in a ruched mesh fabric all over, bore strappy satin sleeves, a mini hem length, sweetheart neckline with satin lining, and a corseted bodice to provide a magnetic vibe.

The Bachchan Pandey actress teamed the mini length ensemble with statement jewellery pieces and accessories. She sealed the look with metallic silver high heels featuring gladiator-inspired straps, several rings on both hands from the brand Mozaati, and a dainty embellished choker chain necklace from Anmol Jewellers.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, the Mimi star donned centre-parted open tresses with beachy waves that flawlessly fell on her shoulders. For her makeup, she chose subtle shimmery eye shadow, a glossy blush pink lip shade, dewy skin, blushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, and on-fleek brows.

What do you think of Kriti Sanon’s modern Barbie look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

