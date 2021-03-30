  1. Home
Kriti Sanon SLAYS in a satin chocolatey look by Deme Love: Yay or Nay?

Winning our hearts with yet another sultry look, Kriti Sanon's outfit is something we're looking to add to our summer wardrobe. Take a look and tell us your thoughts!
Mumbai
Summer is here in full swing. While we're feeling clammy and sticky despite staying home and lounging in comfortable pieces of cotton, putting us all to shame are several Bollywood divas who put us to shame in some of the most glamorous outfits and looks, raising the temperature higher!

Kriti Sanon gave us a look that was all about the subtle glamour this morning. The diva, in an outfit, put together by her stylist Sukriti Grover, looked like molten chocolate in her ootd. Kriti's chocolatey hued outfit comprised of a brown satin shirt with full sleeves and a bell hem. She paired this with a ruched high-waisted skirt in the same tone, that bore a thigh-high slit. She left her shirt unbuttoned and gave us a peek at her bikini with the word Love inscribed on it.
Keeping her makeup as fresh as her ootd, Kriti sported an airbrushed look with a flawless base, glossy nude lips, filled-in brows and her hair styled into voluminous waves.
Kriti also accessorised this look with multiple sleek gold rings, to complete this smoking look.

We love Kriti's look that is perfect for a simple Sunday brunch. It is elegant, fuss-free and looks appropriately chic and stylish without too much thought going into it.

What are your thoughts on Kriti's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

