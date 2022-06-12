Kriti Sanon in Summer Somewhere's mini dress goes blue and natty styled with Dior's saddle bag; Yay or Nay?

Let's get something straight. We're fashion obsessives and our meticulous eyes wait no more than a second to find our fantasies at the mere sight of floral printed ensembles and summer just adds to the frenzy. But, we need to learn that we do not live under a rock and there are plenty of prints out there that have major pleasing power. Now it's time to cast your mind on something cuter, butterfly prints are in. How did we bring this piece of information to you? Our attention now has been shifted to Kriti Sanon's latest look.

This definitely gives rise to another moment of hoarding on fun and fabulous things. The Bachchhan Paandey actress donned Summer Somewhere's Andrea dress today to a Salon session with her mother, Geeta Sanon. Her mini deep blue ensemble curated with viscose crepe featured butterfly prints in turquoise. Just so pretty, a green signal indeed! Our hands can wait no more to add this to our closet.

This hand-made attire came with adjustable thin straps, a cowl neckline, and a back zipper at the center. The straight-fit dress which costs Rs. 3,913.00 was styled by Kriti with snakeskin printed flat footwear, a Dior saddle bag that has been on a rotational journey, and mini gold hoop earrings. The 31-year-old loves colours in her style. Sticking to a monotone way of picking out accessories doesn't seem like her thing.

A quick flashback: Do you know her neon green Appapop separates which was her airport fit? She styled it with a black quilted bag and white sneakers. Where's just one tone here? Back to her OOTD, she left her hair down with a middle part and wore simple makeup.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

