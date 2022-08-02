Kriti Sanon in a sweater top and shorts proves white and blue are the chicest combo any day; Yay or Nay?

It comes as no surprise to see fashion trends floating up through our screens almost every day. It's tempting especially when these bear the ability to set the foundation of a do-it-all closet. What's monsoon looking at? Anything that is emblematic of comfort and cosy-chic ensembles. Kriti Sanon showed us the star of the show yesterday and we're impressed. It's natty and celebrates all the warm and cool things just the way we've loved to be seen out.

The Adipurush actress gave us a lesson yesterday on how to up the style ante this season. She nailed a very blue and white casual look which proves that shorts are something that features heavily in her sartorial runs. It's cute and just right when there are some green signs of sun showing up. You can't stay wrapped up in something when it's too hot out there and when it's part chilly and part sunny, this look can come to your rescue.

Mimic the same style version with these easy tips laid out for you. Opt for a light blue sweater top with short sleeves, ribbed details as seen on the V-neckline, sleeves, and the high-low hem. This ribbed knit number was clubbed with white shorts. Not ground-breaking yes, but who would want to do a coffee outing with one that grabs the attention you never asked for?

Where there are white high-tops, know that you've styled yourself well. Kriti loves her Celine shoes and so do we. With those neon-painted nails, a Dior saddle bag, and gold jewellery, the 32-year-old looked pleasingly pretty. She left her straightened hair down and wore simple makeup.

