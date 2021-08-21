Kriti Sanon takes her Fendi bag out for a spin in the city while looking chic as ever; Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon has been the talk of the town these days especially in the last few months. Right from movie promotions to her street style, her fashion game has been making a lot of headlines. The actress surely knows her way around some of the most trendy attires and while we’ve seen quite a lot of outfits, the diva doesn’t seem to get enough of them. We spotted the actress out and about in the city today and to our surprise, she was impeccably dressed yet again.

For the day out, the actress chose for a pair of orange flared pants in a muted hue. The high-waisted pants perfectly complemented the long-legged beauty’s curves. Keeping the pants the centre of attention, the actress picked out a lacy crop top with a V-neckline. The pants and the cropped tee combo added the perfect summery vibe to the gloomy Mumbai weather.

Adding to the look, the actress styled it with a beige-brown canvas bag by Fendi that rested on her shoulders. A pair of white sneakers then added a sporty touch to the look. Ms Sanon pulled her brunette mane back in a centre-parted low bun while opting for a neutral-toned makeup look for the day out. She rounded off her look with a pair of tortoiseshell sunnies.

What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

