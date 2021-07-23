Kriti Sanon in a tangerine ruched dress made us want to relive in the bliss of summer; YAY or NAY?

The influence of pajamas today seems like a ritual you’re accustomed to and that makes it an inseparable part of your style routine. But, if you’re equally obsessed with summer clothing that taught you less is the way, to sum up, your balmy days and beyond, you’ll love what we’ve spotted today. Actress Kriti Sanon as we all know is in full swing as she’s promoting her upcoming film, Mimi that is due to hit the theatres soon. Her styles revolved around both bright and subtle shades but we’re loving all that she’s brought to the style table that makes us want to live under the sunshine again.

We bagged that chance today. She brought the many joys weaved to citrusy fruit as she dressed in tangerine number. Celebrity stylist, Sukriti Grover picked out a mini jazzy dress from Seduire by Mahima Madaan that featured ruched details on the body and playful details of ruffles at the hemline. The bodycon fit framed her stunning silhouette so fine while the fabric used as a one-shoulder sleeve was tied up into a knot at the side that prevented it from completely resembling a strapless dress.

Kriti let her eyes steal the show yet again with groomed eyebrows, brown-kohl eyes, and a matching orangish-peach eyeshadow that was also smudged below her lower lash line to oomph up her OOTD. Although, her lipstick remained subtle with pink. As for her coloured tresses, it was styled into waves and left untied. Is an outfit complete without earrings and heels? Of course not, she pepped it up with golden-hued hoop earrings from Ineze and three-coloured strappy stilettos that blended like a soothing dream with the ever-so-glam dress.

