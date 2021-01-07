Kriti Sanon to Tara, Ananya in Grey: 6 times B town's millennials showed how to don Pantone colour of the year

Pantone declared two colours, yellow and grey, as the colours of 2021. Hop on the bandwagon and see how you can deck up in the colour of the year for every situation!

The two colours - Illuminating and Ultimate Gray, have been declared the two Pantone colours for 2021 and are all about keeping things positive, after 2020. Dressing up in these colours isn't very difficult as both the shades are uncomplicated and match with a range of other colours. But still, need some inspiration on how to dress up and keep it chic in grey tones? We have you covered!

Kriti Sanon

The Lukka Chuppi actress kept it simple in a lovely grey ethnic suit with gold bandhani prints on it, simple palazzo pants and gold kohlapuri slippers. Hair left loose and minimal makeup completed her look.

Ananya Panday

Keeping it classy in a formal outfit, Ananya made her way to the airport in a grey formal suit that she styled with a matching crop top. Black see-through stilettos and poker-straight hair completed her look.

Kiara Advani

At the airport, Kiara Advani picked out a bodycon grey dress. She kept warm with a simple cropped denim jacket that she threw over and styled with a pair of white and pink sneakers and a tan handbag.

Manushi Chhillar

The Miss India winner looked glamorous in a lovely and glamorous lehenga set with lovely floral embroidery all over it. Her blouse featured intricate tassels on it and she paired it with a matching dupatta.

Sara Ali Khan

Looking her glamorous best, Sara Ali Khan picked out a grey embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga set that with golden floral embroidery all over it. A corset-style blouse with a plunging neckline and a matching dupatta completed her desi look.

Tara Sutaria

Glittering bright in a sequin signature Manish Malhotra saree, Tara Sutaria looked radiant as ever! She styled this with a bralette-style blouse with a plunging neckline, poker-straight hair and layered silver necklaces.

Which actress' grey outfit do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

