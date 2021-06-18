Kriti Sanon to Tara Sutaria: 5 celebs who rocked the modern folk trend

Modern folk is a classic trend inspired from the ‘70s that has gained immense popularity in recent years.

Time and again we have seen our Bollywood leading ladies add a traditional element into a modern outfit. Modern folk trend has been quite a rage in the last few years and our divas are loving it. It is also called the folk-bohemian look and it mainly features outfits with threadwork, bright colours and stunning prints. Simple silhouettes and modish outfits amalgamated with traditional prints, embroidery and fabric make up the modern folk piece. This trend is something you can rarely go wrong with because when classic elements are combined with modern dresses or suits, they are bound to make heads turn. Here, we have a few of our favourite B-town ladies rocking the modern folk trend effortlessly.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria looked gracious as always as she was seen dressed in a printed ensemble by Verb. The outfit featured a knotted cropped wrap top that bore bell sleeves and was adorned in bright hues. The printed top was styled with a matching flared skirt which hemmed right above her ankles. She completed the bohemian outfit with orange tie-up heels and silver dangler earrings.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani managed to bring in some groove in the modern folk trend as she was seen posing in a black dress by Label Ritu Kumar. The black ribbon paneled dress was adorned in lace which added a tinge of sultriness along with glam. It featured lacey bell sleeves along with translucent lace work on the skirt. Kiara teamed the look with black boots and dangler earrings.

Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor has managed to own the title of the Bollywood fashionista and for good reason. The actress nailed the modern folk trend as she stepped out in a striped kurta by Sabyasachi. The pink and bottle green floor-length kurta featured a plunging neckline and full sleeves and was highlighted with intricate embroidery and thread work along the bodice. Sonam accessorised the kurta with a regal choker, jhumkas and stacked bangles proving that OTT is not always so bad. Instead of picking heels or strappy sandals, the actress opted for a pair of colourful juttis.

Bhumi Pednekar

Apart from dazzling the audience with her impeccable acting skills, Bhumi Pednekar has also managed to step her foot in the fashion world filled with trends. She was donned in a bohemian number by Payal Singhal that featured a blue printed crop top paired with matching palazzo pants and layered with a matching long jacket. She completed the look with an oxidised choker and matching earrings.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is not afraid to experiment and she has proven that with her choice in films as well as her choice in fashion. She was seen dolled up in a stunning modern folk attire by Aartivijay Gupta. The ochre outfit featured a strapless peplum top with off-shoulder lace sleeves and was decked in black tribal print. She paired the top with a matching printed maxi skirt that cropped around her ankles. The actress teamed the look with large black hoops along with ochre and black open-toed pumps.

Who rocked the modern folk trend the best? Let us know in the comments below.

