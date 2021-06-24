Kriti Sanon to Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani: Celebs who gave MINI skirts their stamp of approval

Mini skirts have been the new favourite obsession of Bollywood celebrities and here are all the celebs who have given it their stamp of approval. Check it out

Over the last few years, we’ve seen celebrities getting obsessed with particular pieces of clothing or apparel. While last year, it was pantsuits and lehengas, this year celebs are loving mini skirts. This love for mini skirts surely has to do with the ‘90s trends coming back in fashion and in the past few months, we’ve seen celebs giving it their stamp of approval.

One of the most recent celebs who chose for a mini skirt, Disha Patani, in true ‘90s fashion picked out a silver halter neck top to go with it. With a half-ponytail and glittery makeup, the actress surely stole the show while also showing off her long toned legs.

Talking about long legs, we also have Katrina Kaif who took us back in time as she picked out a mustard mini skirt and styled it with a polka-dotted shirt. The look was definitely inspired by different decades but when paired together made for a trendy choice.

Kriti Sanon

More than making a trendy choice, Kriti Sanon has been a fan of mini skirts for quite a while now. The actress has time and again proved her love for these skimpy number and we’re a fan!

Jonas

Adding a trendy element to the already trendy mini skirt, PeeCee styled her mini with a blazer jacket that gave off major boss lady vibes. More than channeling the Y2K style, the actress has often kept things classic with the skirt suit.

Tara Sutaria

Last but not the least, we have Tara Sutaria who has often chosen mini skirts over every other trend. Her go-to is to style these skimpy skirts with crop tops and it’s honestly a look on her!

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Tara Sutaria makes quite a case for flared jeans as she shows TWO different ways to style it

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×