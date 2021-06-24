  1. Home
  2. fashion

Kriti Sanon to Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani: Celebs who gave MINI skirts their stamp of approval

Mini skirts have been the new favourite obsession of Bollywood celebrities and here are all the celebs who have given it their stamp of approval. Check it out
27574 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 10:41 am
Kriti Sanon to Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani: Celebs who gave MINI skirts their stamp of approval Kriti Sanon to Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani: Celebs who gave MINI skirts their stamp of approval
  • 5
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Over the last few years, we’ve seen celebrities getting obsessed with particular pieces of clothing or apparel. While last year, it was pantsuits and lehengas, this year celebs are loving mini skirts. This love for mini skirts surely has to do with the ‘90s trends coming back in fashion and in the past few months, we’ve seen celebs giving it their stamp of approval. 

Disha Patani

One of the most recent celebs who chose for a mini skirt, Disha Patani, in true ‘90s fashion picked out a silver halter neck top to go with it. With a half-ponytail and glittery makeup, the actress surely stole the show while also showing off her long toned legs. 

Katrina Kaif

Talking about long legs, we also have Katrina Kaif who took us back in time as she picked out a mustard mini skirt and styled it with a polka-dotted shirt. The look was definitely inspired by different decades but when paired together made for a trendy choice. 

Kriti Sanon

More than making a trendy choice, Kriti Sanon has been a fan of mini skirts for quite a while now. The actress has time and again proved her love for these skimpy number and we’re a fan! 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Adding a trendy element to the already trendy mini skirt, PeeCee styled her mini with a blazer jacket that gave off major boss lady vibes. More than channeling the Y2K style, the actress has often kept things classic with the skirt suit. 

Tara Sutaria

Last but not the least, we have Tara Sutaria who has often chosen mini skirts over every other trend. Her go-to is to style these skimpy skirts with crop tops and it’s honestly a look on her! 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Tara Sutaria makes quite a case for flared jeans as she shows TWO different ways to style it

Credits :instagram

You may like these
Kriti Sanon to Tara Sutaria: 5 celebs who rocked the modern folk trend
Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria to Kriti Sanon: When Bollywood's millennials were obsessed with GLITZY mini skirts
Kriti Sanon to Tara, Ananya in Grey: 6 times B town's millennials showed how to don Pantone colour of the year
Sara Ali Khan to Tara Sutaria: ALL the celebrity looks from yesterday that need space in your closet 
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and more show us how to look chic in white this summer
Tara Sutaria makes quite a case for flared jeans as she shows TWO different ways to style it
Anonymous 15 hours ago

Uff Disha and Kriti's toned legs

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Disha's style>>>>>>>

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Disha got the most perfect body with perfect face

Anonymous 1 day ago

TARA only legs,face not.

Anonymous 1 day ago

both have thin legs

close