Kriti Sanon in a trench coat and cool casual airport style made us say chic on repeat; Yay or Nay?

Do you want to know what feels real again? The concept of airport fashion. It gives real reasons to activate the travel and fashion bug in us. When talking of summer, shorts and tank tops are the go-tos. But it sure looks like this needn't be the case anymore. We're no stranger to the ensembles that belonged to the past season, looks like celebrities have revisited the days of winter as trench coats are screaming love at first or multiple wears. This week's fashion photo dump shows Kriti Sanon picked one as her latest travel look showed so.

Keep your tickets and bags ready, but don't leave this inspiration behind. The Bachchhan Paandey star returned from Abu Dhabi yesterday and returned in chic style. Always on a cool fashion spree, Kriti rocked a crop top. Got a black tee or a top? Cut these up in the diva's style. Over this, she sported a trench coat with multiple buttons which looked comfortable and natty. Thank god, she kept it unbuttoned otherwise this would be a hot bun look. Mumbai heat has no chill, so your style should definitely have one.

The 31-year-old styled these black ensembles with high-waisted light blue denim pants with a straight fit. Two colours we wish to see on rotation: Black and blue. Kriti skipped a handbag but summer's must-have accessory was spotted. Sunglasses. She also rocked white Nike sneakers and sealed off her jet-set look with her hair styled into a middle part, left down, and lips shaded with a neutral-toned pout.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

