Kriti Sanon turns showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani in a black sparkly skirt set at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

Wearing black in summer may not be the norm but here's a designer who follows no fashion rules but his own game is the kind of lesson we all need. It was ace Designer Tarun Tahiliani who wrapped up Day 4 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week with a bang. Ethnic ensembles that speak a tone of contemporary is the one to look for as he showcased his Luxury Pret collection.

We saw regal saree drapes, gowns, metallic numbers, floral printed dresses, jackets, silk kurtas, and lehengas come in their chic forms proving that there is no single route to how an ensemble can be designed. Of the many killer looks we loved, the most obvious and the fashionable was the showstopper moment featuring Kriti Sanon who wore a colour coordinated set that consisted of a strapless top that had a plunging neckline, ruched detailing, and an asymmetric hem. There were more our eyes could get used to like the sheer fabric lit up with embellishments.

As she continued to sparkle, we took note of her skirt that rested on the floor and hugged her figure tight, and opened into a glorious and gorgeous flare. While this semi-sheer number was the one to wholly keep us hooked, we also saw what the dupatta did here. It had both the elements of the combo, sheer fabric that came into a ruched form. Her drop earrings and winged eyeliner were in sync with the colour tone and the 31-year-old's pulled-back gel hairdo was just as good as everything else.

