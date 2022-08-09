Kriti Sanon in two outfits shows how to go cosy and cute in a hot minute; Yay or Nay?

Monsoon's fashion necessities are the cosier versions of summer outfits. Well, mini dresses and crop tops are still very much everywhere but these are expected to check one of the most important boxes which are to be able to warm you up. Your celebrities are giving more power to knitted fabrics. Just yesterday Kriti Sanon rocked two comfy casual looks. Looks like the style digs you can chase from lunch to date.

Give your style a polished finish when charting out looks with these tips. After all, picking out the best outfit does not mean you're only for the overall appearance of these, there's much to do with its fit and the comfort levels these can meet. The Panipat actress was photographed outside a shoot location yesterday. The weather definitely could not dull her sparkle as seen below.

One of her outfits for the day included a blush pink knitted crop top with a deep V-neck and ribbed cuffs. Kriti had its sleeves pulled up and teamed with high-waisted blue jeans with a flared fit. This was styled with gold jewellery and white sneakers. A ponytail and dewy makeup kept the glam of her first look intact.

Dresses are queenin' around and nothing beats the one that can stand all of the weather's demands. The Adipurush actress rocked a monotone brown mini dress knitted to perfection with a close neck, drop shoulders, and ribbed cuffs and hem. This straight-fit dress curated with wool looked classy and simple with white sneakers and accessories. She switched from a ponytail to untied hair with a middle part. Ah, that sheen! Minimal makeup looks fabulous on her skin.

