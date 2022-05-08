Kriti Sanon vamps up her neon green Appapop separates with Celine sneakers and Chanel bag; Yay or Nay?

With the return of the jazzy neon season, there's much to love about summer fashion. The fashion pros have it a fuss-free and nattily packed up style that will inspire some closets to revamp. You'll probably cut to chase and give no attention to jackets. This has to be obvious and already in action given the heat outside. It's almost every minute some of us wish to be lost in a world of wanderlust and just so when you can't wait to hit up a trip, here's a set to behold.

When you spot a Kriti Sanon, what do you do? Take a quick style inspiration. Just as we did and now trying our hand at decoding it for you. Because fashion is love, all day every day! Pulling off a non-chic look is not our style and here's visual proof of what we exactly love. The Bachchhan Paandey actress was papped last night at the airport dressed in Appapop’s separates that featured a neon green spaghetti top with ruffled detailing put out in the same tone. This strappy U-neck number was teamed with cargo pants that bore an elastic waistband, fabric strings on pockets, and hems.

Looks high on comfort, yeah? We like how cool it looked too! Although we don't get the colour shown here, three hues trying a bit to agree with each other. Although her Celine high-top white sneakers got our thumbs up while the black Chanel quilted bag didn't make it to our favourite list this time. Kriti's hair was left down and her makeup was beautifully dewy.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

