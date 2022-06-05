Kriti Sanon's airport style in a pantsuit and Chanel hand bag is a lesson on perfecting chicness; Yay or Nay?

The current pantsuit scenario looks nowhere close to its history. These bring an easy appeal of royalty and glamour, pantsuits can make you look the most fashionable and you know it. These amazingly constructed sets are no more a favourite of celebrities and office-goers but rather found in most closets probably in more colours than one. Since we're most of the time in a happy mood to slay, we bring to you our latest love. Fashion looks like medicine for the soul in the hands of Kriti Sanon. She keeps it peppy, funky, and cool often, and sometimes those desi, we instantly try to manifest a wedding invite.

We recently spotted the Mimi actress at the Mumbai airport who took off to another country for a red carpet awards night. Well, she always bags the crown, her style is proof always. Just look at her monochrome travel look. So edgy! Comfort stayed key and so was the style that spoke of the A-plus level sophistication. The coordinated set consisted of a blazer jacket with an overlap-style feature that placed the buttons on the side. It had notched lapels and was styled with loose-fitted trousers.

If you're committed to adding accessories to your look, stay here. Break no rules if these bring some elevated feels just as it shows it here. The 31-year-old styled her jet-set outfit with simple gold mini hoop earrings, pointed-toe pumps, and Chanel black quilted handbag which is now her go-to. Kriti's hair was styled into a middle part and her skin gleamed with glossy lips, kohl-lined eyes, and filled-in brows.

