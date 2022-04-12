Kriti Sanon's all white airport outfit is the perfect street style summer ensemble: Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon who made her debut with Heropanti in 2014 opposite Tiger Shroff, is today one of the most stylish leading ladies in Bollywood. Known not just for her acting prowess, Kriti who delivered several blockbuster films in the last few years is also known for her exquisite taste in outfits.

From the streets to the red carpet and runway, Kriti always manages to slay every outfit she wears. Last night, the diva was papped at the airport in a head-to-toe white outfit. The diva turned the airport runway into her personal ramp as she sashayed down in a high-neck full sleeve cropped knit blouse that was perfectly baggy and fitted at the same time. The 31-year-old further styled this with a matching high-waist mini skirt that snugly fit her slender frame.

To accessorise, the Lukka Chuppi actress opted for a pair of white high-top sneakers and simple gold hoop earrings. A black quilted bag with a chain-link strap rounded off her look well.

Kriti's hair was also pulled back into a sleek ponytail to show off her luminous skin. Filled-in brows blushed cheeks and glossy pink lips completed her look well as she jet-setted off.

Kriti's was trendy yet casual at the same time, an easy pick to wear to work and for a lazy dinner after.

What are your thoughts on Kriti Sanon's latest airport attire? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

